Man-Eating Leopard Shot Dead In Rajaji Tiger Reserve In Uttarakhand

The leopard might have become a man-eater because of an injury (Representational Image)

A female leopard suspected to be a man-eater was shot dead in the early hours today in Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, an official said.



Aged about 6-7 years, the female leopard was shot dead at around 3:30 am when it was spotted walking with a limp near Khand village where people displaced by the Tehri dam reside, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Sanatan Sonkar said.



On close examination its right paw was found to be severed which made it walk with a limp, he said.



The disability may also have been the reason why the big cat had become a man-eater instead of hunting in the forests for prey, Mr Sonkar said.



