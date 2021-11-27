Goods Train Mows Down Elephant Calf In Uttarakhand

A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act against the loco pilot (Representational)

An elephant calf was killed in a collision with a goods train in the Motichoor range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve early on Saturday.

The elephant calf aged four died in the collision, which occurred around 1.30 am, tiger reserve Director Dharmesh Kumar Singh said.

The train was slowed down and the horn was blown as the loco pilot saw a herd of elephants standing on the tracks a few metres away, Singh said.

Though most of the herd had left the tracks by the time the goods train came to a halt, the young elephant could not move away in time and came under its wheels, he said.

It died on the spot.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against the loco pilot of the goods train, he said.