Man Dies Of Suffocation After Python He Kept Around Neck Tightens Grip

A 60-year-old man allegedly died of suffocation on Thursday after a python he was carrying around his neck tightened its grip in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said.

He used to earn money by showing the snake around his neck to people.

The incident occurred when the victim, Hemant Singh, was on Dimna Road in Mango area.

Following this, the python made its way out and moved around in the area before a snake catcher captured it.

It was then handed over to the forest department, a police officer said.

The Officer-in-Charge of Mango police station, Niranjan Kumar, said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

