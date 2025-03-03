Man Dies By Suicide In Mangaluru, Accuses Woman CISF Officer Of Exploitation

A man from Uttar Pradesh has ended his life in Mangaluru, claiming he was deceived and exploited by a CISF woman officer. Abhishek Singh, 40, who is from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered dead in a lodge near Rao & Rao Circle.

Before taking the step, he recorded a 20-minute video, blaming the woman for his death and uploaded it on Instagram.

Singhvi, who worked for a private company in Chennai, had come to Mangaluru with colleagues to attend an exhibition.

In the video, he accused CISF Assistant Commandant Monika Sihag of misleading him. He alleged that she hid her marital status and entered into a relationship with him.

He further alleged that she took advantage of him emotionally, physically, and financially, extracting gold worth Rs 8 lakh from him. He also mentioned that she had similar relationships with multiple people

Local authorities have registered a case and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. A case has been registered at Pandeshwar police station regarding the incident.