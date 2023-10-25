Man Dies After Illegal Firecracker Stored In Gurugram House Catches Fire

Police said a probe on the matter is underway (Representational)

A man died due to suffocation and his son was hospitalised when illegally stored firecrackers in their house caught fire, and they could not get out from a smoke-filled room, police said.

Police on reaching the spot here found both in an unconscious state. The man was declared dead at the hospital while his 12-year-old is under treatment, police said.

The incident took place in a house in Wazirabad village late evening on Monday, ASI Satpal said. An FIR on the matter was lodged at Sector 53 police station on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that a probe on the matter is underway, and further action will be taken as per the law.

