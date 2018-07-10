Man Dies After Hearing Son, A Terrorist, Was Trapped In Kashmir Gunbattle

Doctors at a hospital declared Naikoo dead on arrival (File)

A father died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday after learning that his son was trapped in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Reports said Muhammad Ishaq Naikoo, father of Zeenat who had just joined terrorists ranks, died after hearing that his son was trapped in the gun battle in Kundalan village.

Doctors at a hospital declared Naikoo dead on arrival.

Two soldiers of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were injured when security forces challenged hiding terrorists in the village earlier in the day.

The injured soldiers have been shifted to army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar.