First Attacked With Chilli Powder, Man Stabbed To Death On Bihar Road

The police are trying to find out the motive behind the murder.

A 20-year-old student was brutally stabbed to death on a road in Bihar. The accused first threw chilli powder into his eyes before stabbing him multiple times, a chilling video of the incident showed.

Rahul Kumar, who was studying in Varanasi, had come home for Chhath celebrations. On the day of the incident, Rahul got a call from someone who asked him to come near KLS College, where the incident took place, as per the preliminary investigation.

"Rahul Kumar (20) was stabbed to death by an unknown person who could be between 35-40 years of age. He said that the reason for the murder is not yet known," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Prasad.

Someone spotted the man with several knife wounds on his body near the college and informed the police. The man had died by the time the police could reach the spot.

The man was identified with the help of his mobile phone found near his body.

Efforts are being made to identify the accused. Further action will be taken by arresting the accused, Mr Prasad said.

Rahul Kumar is survived by his father Vasudev Prasad and mother who is a female constable at the Munger jail.

Several videos showed the body being carried in an e-rickshaw by the authorities in the absence of an ambulance or police vehicle.