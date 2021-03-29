Man Detained For Allegedly Killing Wife, Son In Rajasthan: Police

Police said the accused, a farmer, has been detained and is being interrogated. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife and 10-year-old son by hitting them with a stone in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Amarwasi village on Sunday night when the man had a heated argument with his wife, they said.

"In a fit of rage, he hit his wife with a stone leaving her dead. He also killed his 10-year old son Rahul with the same stone," Station House Officer of Hanuman Nagar police station Mohammad Imran said.

He said the accused, a farmer, has been detained and is being interrogated.