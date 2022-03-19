Man Dead In All-Out Clash After Fight Between Boys In Madhya Pradesh

13 people have been arrested, police said.

A minor argument between two young boys turned into a huge clash between two groups leaving one dead and several injured in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Friday night after a man from one community slapped a boy from another during the argument. Soon after, hundreds of people from both sides arrived at the scene, in Khamaria Pauri village in Raisen district, carrying sticks and weapons.

They burnt several motorcycles, one of them allegedly fired several shots. One person died of a bullet wound and 38 got injured, six of whom are in serious condition.

13 people have been arrested and prohibitory orders under section 144 have been enforced and police personnel from four districts have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

The police have recovered 12 bore rifles and vehicles - two tractors, one Bolero Pik-Up - linked to the violence. Both groups have accused the other of firing.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the injured in Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital. "The incident of Raisen district is sad, the criminals will get the harshest punishment. Shooting is not a simple crime. The criminals will not be released under any circumstances," he said.

He also announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family of the person who died in the incident. An amount of Rs two lakh will be given to the seriously injured and those with minor injuries will be given an assistance amount of Rs 50,000 each.

Senior Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the state, Kamal Nath demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and said strict action should be taken against the guilty.