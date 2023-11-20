1 Burnt Alive, 2 Shot Dead: Madhya Pradesh Families Clash Over Fake Voting

A woman was among the three killed.

Three people were killed while a dozen others were injured in a clash involving two families in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday, police said. One person was burnt alive in a car while the other two were gunned down while trying to flee a mob of around 50.

According to police, a simmering feud between the two families over playing DJ music during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities two months ago boiled over into a violent clash following the recently held assembly elections in the state in Shivpuri's Chakrampur village.

A woman was among the three killed. The police have arrested 14 people in connection with the violence while the authorities have razed the houses of five suspected attackers involved in the clash.

Following the outbreak of violence, the police have effectively placed the village under curfew and mobilised a large contingent of police officers to restore peace and stability.

The seeds of the violence were sown months earlier when a dispute arose between Yogendra Bhadauria and Veer Singh Kushwaha over the playing of a DJ song during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession. The disagreement festered, creating an atmosphere of animosity between the two families.

The simmering tension between Yogendra Bhadauria and Veer Singh Kushwaha erupted into open conflict during the recently held state elections, as allegations of fake voting further inflamed the hatred between the two families.

Rajendra Bhadauria claims that "200 people surrounded their house and set their car on fire" in an attempt to intimidate and suppress those opposing fake voting.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.