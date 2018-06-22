UP Man Crushes Infant Son Under His Feet After Tiff With Wife

The father, identified as Arshad, had a tiff with his wife, Akila, over an unknown issue after which he crushed their one-year-old son, Arhan under his feet, killing him on the spot, the police said.

All India | | Updated: June 22, 2018 17:30 IST
UP Man Crushes Infant Son Under His Feet After Tiff With Wife

The father, identified as Arshad, was arrested after he killed his one-year-old son. (Representational)

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh:  An infant was allegedly crushed to death by his father after he lost his temper following a fight with his wife, according to the police. The incident was reported in a locality in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district that comes under the jurisdiction of Chandausi Kotwali police station, police said.

The accused was arrested, the police added. 

