UP Man Crushes Infant Son Under His Feet After Tiff With Wife

Share EMAIL PRINT The father, identified as Arshad, was arrested after he killed his one-year-old son. (Representational) Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: An infant was allegedly crushed to death by his father after he lost his temper following a fight with his wife, according to the police. The incident was reported in a locality in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district that comes under the jurisdiction of Chandausi Kotwali police station, police said.



The accused was arrested, the police added.



