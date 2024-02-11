Man Consumes Poison Outside Cop's House Over Harassment Case Against Wife: Police

"The matter is being looked into", says the Superintendent of Police. (Representational))

A man consumed poison outside the residence of superintendent of police on Saturday after the police allegedly did not file a case of harassment against his wife. The matter is being looked into, police said.

Family members of the man said his wife has filed a complaint of domestic violence against him a few days ago. However, police have not taken his complaint regarding harassment by his wife, they said.

Police sources said Pradeep and Isha got married two months ago and the latter was allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.

On Saturday morning, Pradeep went to the SP's office to file a complaint against his wife but the officer was not present, family members said. So, Pradeep went to the SP's residence and consumed poison, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Sharma said ,"Pradeep, a resident of Sungarhi police station area consumed poison. He was taken to a hospital by the staff. The matter is being looked into."

