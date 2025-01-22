Man Chased, Stabbed To Death On Busy Telangana Road, People Look On

A man was stabbed to death in front of people on a busy road in Telangana's Hanamkonda. The incident unfolded before a crowd of onlookers, who failed to intervene as the attacker, identified as Venkateswarulu, an autorickshaw driver, chased and killed his victim, Raj Kumar.

The incident was recorded by onlookers people who watched a man, an autorickshaw driver, kill another. The accused in a white shirt, was seen chasing the victim wearing a pink shirt. He parked his auto pulled out a sharp weapon and threatened the victim.

Venkateswarulu stabbed Raj Kumar in the abdomen when he tried to stop him. As others watched the incident take place, a man in a green shirt attempted to overpower the accused but to no avail and the accused repeatedly stabbed Raj to death.

As the accused tried to run away in his rickshaw, people stepped forward and turned the vehicle to one side, trapping the man inside. As he tried to get out of it, passersby took turns beating the man before the police came and arrested him. The police said that had people intervened, the crime would not have taken place.

The motive behind the murder is now known and the police are investigating the incident.