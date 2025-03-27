Man Caught Smoking During Proceeding On Video Call, Delhi Court Seeks Explanation

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court recently experienced a serious violation of videoconferencing rules when a person was seen smoking during a court proceeding conducted through videoconferencing (VC). Taking the matter seriously, the court sought an explanation from the individual regarding why action should not be taken against him.

"Court notice be issued to applicant Sushil Kumar for appearing in person, in the Court, on the next date of hearing (NDOH)," District Judge (West) Shiv Kumar ordered on March 25.

The court was hearing a matter related to the probate of a will when this incident occurred.

Initially, Sushil Kumar was talking on mobile phone while appearing through video conferencing. He was asked not to talk on the phone as it causes disturbance in the court proceedings. He did not listen to the court's direction. Thereafter, his voice was put on mute mode.

When the court inquired about his misconduct, Sushil Kumar apologised to the court and undertook not to repeat the above-said misconduct.

After hearing the matter, the court dictated the order. At this stage, the court staff pointed out that Sushil Kumar was smoking on the video conferencing when the court was dictating the order. When the court asked the applicant, Sushil Kumar about his misconduct, he left the video call, his counsel also left the court after taking next date.

The court subsequently ordered Sushil Kumar to appear in person on March 29, 2025, to explain why action should not be taken against him for smoking during the court proceedings.

