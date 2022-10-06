Man Brought To Police Station For Questioning In Stalking Complaint Dies

An accidental death case has been registered for now. (Representational)

A man accused of stalking a woman died during questioning by the railway police in Thane today morning, leading to the probe into the death being handed over the Maharashtra CID as per established norms, an official said.

Kalyan-resident Rajesh Chabulal Bhavsar (59) was brought to Thane railway police station after a woman filed a complaint that he was allegedly stalking her, he said.

He was brought to the police station along with the complainant in the morning and was being questioned, the official added.

In a tweet, the railway police said, "An unfortunate death of a respondent has taken place at Thane Railway Police station minutes after he was brought by RPF personnel and the complainant and her mother after being apprehended by RPF and taken to their chowky for enquiry."

"He was rushed immediately to hospital but didn't survive. The Police station has CCTV and entire episode is recorded. We have collected the entire footage of his apprehension by public, handing over to RPF and his journey to the Police station. The case is being handed over to the State CID for further investigation as per established procedures," the tweet further informed.

An accidental death case has been registered for now and further probe into the chain of events leading to Chabulal Bhavsar's death was underway, the railway police official said.

