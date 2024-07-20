Man Boasted About Liquor Business In Facebook Video, Arrested: Gujarat Cops

The Gujarat Prohibition Act bans the manufacture, sale, consumption of liquor in the state.

A man was arrested in Ahmedabad in dry Gujarat for allegedly posting a video on social media in which he boasted about his illegal liquor business, a police official said on Saturday.

Accused Ashraf Pathan, who police said had several prohibition cases against his name, could be seen in the Facebook video with several cartons of liquor bottles in the backdrop.

"If you do business, it should be (something) illegal," he was heard boasting in the video, which went viral on social media.

After the video caught the attention of police, Pathan, a resident of Gomtipur, was detained for questioning.

He claimed he had shot the video in a liquor shop in Ajmer in neighbouring Rajasthan some days ago and had uploaded it as a social media reel, a Ahmedabad Crime Branch release informed.

Since the video sent a wrong message, Pathan was held under section 292, which pertains to creating public nuisance, of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the release said.

