Man Blows Out Fire From Mouth. 2 Severely Burnt In Stunt Gone Wrong In Madhya Pradesh

Two men sustained severe burn injuries after a fire-blowing stunt during a procession in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain went wrong. The incident took place on Wednesday night during the Phool Dol Gyaras procession when many tableaux were being displayed.

According to officials, the two victims were performing the stunt of creating fire by climbing on an open vehicle. A video showed the two blowing out fire on a stick.

One of them, identified as Yuvraj Marmat - an artist, put petrol in his mouth. He then spat it out, creating a fireball. However, the flames suddenly flared up, burning his hands, chest, and face. Another man standing next to him on the vehicle also got caught in the fire.

A horrifying clip showed the two ablaze jumping out of the vehicle while taking their clothes off.

However, they sustained severe burn injuries.

Many vehicles also caught fire in the incident, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, they did not understand anything initially when the two men were on fire. They then took the victims to the nearby Charak Hospital. The locals also tried to put out the fire.

Medical Officer Dr Yash Goswami said that one of the men suffered 36 percent burns. At present, his family has taken him to a private hospital, and both of them are out of danger, he said.