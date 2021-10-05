Man Beheaded, Another Injured In Attack Near Mumbai: Police

The auto driver managed to escape the scene and alerted the police (Representational)

A man was allegedly beaten up and beheaded, while another was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said today.

Becher Chavan was killed and Bablu Chavan was injured on their way to Kalyan on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said, adding, a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

The two were on their way to catch an outstation train to their home town when the accused persons caught hold of them and beat them up mercilessly, the police said.

Becher Chavan was beaten and beheaded and his body dumped on the railway tracks between Dombivili and Thakurli stations, the official said.

The auto driver managed to escape the scene and alerted the police, he said, adding that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

The Kalyan police have registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified persons and further probe is underway, the official said.