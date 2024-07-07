Man Beaten To Death Over Suspicion Of Theft In Bengal, Case Filed: Cops

This incident follows a series of similar incidents across the state over the past few days.

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft, police said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Azgar Mollah, was a resident of Phulbari in Bhangar police station area in South 24 Parganas district, around 30km from here.

"Local residents found the accused unconscious and alerted police, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

The family of the deceased did not file a police complaint, declined to allow a post-mortem, and took the body away, the officer added.

"We have initiated a suo motu case and detained two persons after reviewing CCTV footage in the area. It showed that the deceased was badly beaten up by a mob," the officer said.

On June 28, a man was beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area over suspicion of mobile phone theft.

A day later, another person was thrashed to death by a group in the Salt Lake area on the same suspicion. Two others also died in other districts after being assaulted by mobs.

