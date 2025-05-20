Man Attacks Woman In Mumbai Local, Claims She Abused His Mother

An ugly fight broke out between two passengers on a Mumbai local after a man accused a woman of abusing his mother.

The fight, which happened on May 16, took place between Kanjurmarg and Kalyan station.

The man is alleged to have boarded a coach reserved for specially abled people, and the woman objected to it. That, say cops, started the fight between the two.

A police case has been filed, and the cops are in search of the man, who is alleged to have been the aggressor. He disembarked at the Mumbra station.

The man questions the woman for having abused his mother and then the two get into a verbal fight, which quickly escalated into a full-blown attack with punches and kicks flying in from both sides.

Other passengers try and rein in the man, but the attacks continue.

A joint team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are investigating the matter.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the Railway Administration has said that ensuring discipline in reserved coaches is their priority and strict steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.