Viral Video: Chaos As Fans Fight, Pull Each Other's Hair During WWE SummerSlam In New Jersey

A chaotic brawl erupted between female fans at WWE's SummerSlam in New Jersey on Sunday. The fight, which began during one of the early matches, captured two women engaged in an intense hair-pulling fight near ringside, with one woman in a black shirt clashing with another in a white tank top before being attacked from behind by a woman in red. Security was initially slow to respond, but fellow audience members intervened to separate the fighters.

Later, security guards in orange shirts intervened, escorting all parties out of MetLife Stadium. As the clip ended, a woman in a red skirt was seen kicking and furiously pointing at a male fan who had been grabbing at her. The reason behind the fight still remains unclear.

Watch the video here:

-WWE fans can't control their emotion. They out there beating each other up cause of Becky Lynch crappy new theme music 😆😅😄🤣💀☠#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/UlENaC8hCJ — **Geebeefly** (Stay Swerving) (@GSTATUS_WRIGHT) August 4, 2025

WWE has yet to comment on the incident.

The 2025 WWE SummerSlam was the 38th annual SummerSlam, the first to span two nights, and featured wrestlers from WWE's Raw and SmackDown brands. The ticket prices were steep, with some seats in the lower bowl exceeding $300. The second night of WWE SummerSlam 2025 delivered high-octane action, featuring thrilling matches.

Solo Sikoa clashed with Jacob Fatu in an intense steel cage match, while Becky Lynch defended her title in a no-disqualification bout. The night culminated in Cody Rhodes facing off against John Cena, with Rhodes emerging victorious to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship.