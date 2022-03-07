Gunshots Fired, Cars Destroyed As Football Fans Clash In Brazil; 1 Dead

Brazil: The 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and died later in hospital. (Representational)

A football fan was shot and killed Sunday during a clash of rival supporters in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, just hours before a game between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro, police said Sunday.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and died later in hospital.

A passer-by, who was at the scene of the fight, was shot in the shoulder. His condition was described as "stable".

The fight involved around 50 fans who fought a running battle in the streets.

Gunshots were heard, several cars were destroyed and windows smashed.

Three weeks ago, a supporter was shot and killed in Sao Paulo during a fight near the Palmeiras stadium.

Cruzeiro, currently in the second division, and Atletico Mineiro, the defending Brazilian champions, were due to face each other later Sunday in a regional championship game.

