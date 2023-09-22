Violent Fight Erupts Among Football Fans At US Stadium After A Match

In this screengrab from a video of the incident, the football fans can be seen fighting.

A fight broke out among football fans in the US after the San Francisco 49ers' massive win against the New York Giants took an unexpected turn on Thursday night, the New York Post reported. The incident occurred on the lower level of Levi's Stadium during San Francisco's decisive 30-12 victory over the Giants. The violent clash, which was caught on camera, showed three 49ers fans engaged in a heated argument. One of them, a man, began fighting with a woman dressed in black pants and a red Niners top. The man was wearing a black 49ers jacket. A few moments later, another woman, wearing a No. 97 jersey in white, entered the fight, followed by another man.



While the men briefly argued, the two women started punching each other. Subsequently, a fifth man, wearing a red No. 25 Richard Sherman 49ers jersey, forcibly moved the woman with the red shirt and black trousers to his right. As this was happening, the woman in the red shirt reached out and grabbed the woman in the white jersey by the head. The person wearing the Sherman jersey and the other individual began kicking the man wearing the black jacket when he tried to get back into the fight.



A security guard entered the scene towards the end of the 19-second video that was posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The user, who claimed that the altercation took place in section 122, captioned the post, "I was waiting for it lmaoooo it's been in the works since the game started."

I was waiting for it lmaoooo it's been in the works since the game started. pic.twitter.com/71zrqkEYzl — Bruce Wayne 🦇 (@T_Stephenson1) September 22, 2023

A second video showed security trying to control the situation, but two women kept fighting a few rows down.

This event occurred just a week less than a tragic incident in which a Patriots fan died following an incident in the stands at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.