Man Assaulted At Delhi Airport Questions Aviation Regulator Over "Silence"

Ten days after the alleged physical assault at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1, passenger Ankit Dewan has raised pointed questions to the airport operator DIAL, the aviation regulator DGCA and airlines Air India Express, SpiceJet and IndiGo, seeking clarity on the incident involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal.

In a post on X, Dewan, who was travelling with his family, including young children and an infant, on December 19, stated that an FIR has already been filed with the Delhi Police; however, he questioned the lack of statements from the concerned authorities and demanded the release of CCTV footage, which he has repeatedly requested.

Dewan asked Delhi Airport operator DIAL whether such incidents are "normal" at the airport, what measures have been taken to ensure the safety of parents with young children and infants, and when the CCTV footage would be released, noting that it was promptly shared in similar past cases.

"It has been 10 days since the horrific incident of physical assault at Delhi Airport with me, and an FIR has already been filed in this matter with @DelhiPolice. However, some pointed questions still need asking: @DelhiAirport / @DelhiAirportGMR: No statement has been issued by DIAL thus far. Is this kind of incident normal at Delhi Airport? What steps have you taken to make it safe for parents with young kids & infants? When are you releasing the CCTV footage of the incident? I have made repeated requests for the same now. In similar incidents in the past, the footage was released very promptly," he asked.

Questioning the DGCA, Dewan questioned the conduct of the pilot involved, Captain Virender Sejwal, asking whether such behaviour is acceptable and what action could be expected given the ongoing pilot shortage in India.

"@DGCAIndia: No statement on the incident by DGCA thus far. Is this normal behaviour for a pilot? What action can be expected against the pilot going forward, given the severe pilot shortage in India? Have you reviewed the CCTV footage? Do you think such a person is fit to be in the cockpit? I have sent a formal complaint to you on email today," Post added on X.

From Air India Express, Dewan sought the timeline for a final decision on Captain Sejwal, the duration of his current suspension, and why he has not been placed on a no-fly list, similar to actions against passengers for misbehaviour. " @AirIndiaX: What is the date by which I can expect a final decision to be taken on Capt. Sejwal? For how many days is he suspended as of now? For similar behaviour, a passenger would have been put on the no-fly list. What about this?"

Dewan also urged SpiceJet and IndiGo, on which he and the pilot were respectively travelling, to add Sejwal to their no-fly lists, stating formal complaints have been sent.

The post further added on X, "@flyspicejet/ @IndiGo6E: I was travelling on SpiceJet and Sejwal was travelling on Indigo that day. A formal complaint has been sent to both airlines. I request you to put Virender Sejwal on your respective no-fly lists."

Earlier, passenger Ankit Dewan alleged that an Air India Express pilot physically assaulted him at Delhi Airport Terminal 1.

