Man Arrested In UP For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Smriti Irani: Police

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani on social media, police said.

Pushpendra Yadav, a resident of Ughaiti police station area here, was held following a complaint by BJP worker Kuldeep Shankhdhar on Twitter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

A case has been registered against the man, Mr Verma added

