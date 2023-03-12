Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Sharing 'Morphed' Video Of Sonia Gandhi

More details are awaited.

A man was arrested for allegedly posting a 'morphed and 'edited' video of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on social media platform in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Bipin Kumar Singh Shandilya was produced before the court on Saturday and sent to remand till March 14, Amit Kumar, SP Pratapgarh said.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint of one Lata Sharma against the accused.

"When the morphed video of congres leader came under notice, twitter authorities warned the accused to remove the tweet immediately," official added.

"The tweet was blocked by authorities later after the accused neglected the warning," the official informed.

