Man Arrested In Delhi Over Rajasthan Clash That Killed Two

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for his alleged involvement in a clash between two groups in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district in which two people were shot dead and 14 others injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Narayan, a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, they said.

"On July 14 at around 4 to 5 pm, an incident of shootout took place at Pichoona village of Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, when a mob of around 60-65 people armed with guns, pistols, revolvers, axes and iron rods assaulted some people over a property dispute involving an agricultural land while they were ploughing the field," Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

"We received information that one of the masterminds behind the incident would come to Uttam Nagar area to meet his family members. Thereafter, a team was formed and the accused apprehended. On interrogation, he confessed to his crime," he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Narayan, who was living in Uttam Nagar with his family, is originally from Vilanchatpura, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, and has been involved in bootlegging, the ACP said.