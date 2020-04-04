Man Arrested In Assam For Objectionable Post On PM Modi

A case has been registered against him and his interrogation is underway.

A man was arrested in Assam for allegedly uploading on his Facebook page an objectionable post pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

The post by Manna Barbhuiya, a resident of Meherpur area in Silchar town, evoked sharp reaction from social media users as well as various other organisations.

The matter was reported to Cachar Superintendent of Police Manabendra Debroy, following which Barbhuiya was arrested from his residence.

A case has been registered against him and his interrogation is underway, SP Debroy said.