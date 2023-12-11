Man Arrested For Stealing Laptop From Ex-Union Minister's Car In Delhi

The accused driver has been arrested, police added. (Representational)

A driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop from the car of former Union minister K J Alphons in central Delhi's Tughlaq Road area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Alphons had visited the India International Centre (IIC) on December 6 when someone stole his laptop from his car.

A senior police officer said the driver of another person who also came to the IIC saw it and took the bag from inside the vehicle.

