Man Arrested For Publishing Fake Lok Sabha Polls Schedule On Website

Police said they found 'www.mytechbuzz.in' which carried the fake schedule of the polls. (FILE PHOTO)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly publishing fake news about the upcoming general elections schedule on his website after he received it on a WhatsApp group, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Gomunt Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand. He's a student of B Sc in Ranchi, they said.

He was arrested on January 31 after police received a complaint from the office of Chief Electoral Officer regarding fake news about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls schedule that was circulated on various online and social media platforms.

Police said they found a website named www.mytechbuzz.in which carried the fake schedule of the general elections.

The accused told police that he received the election schedule on a WhatsApp group, which he published on his website to increase the popularity of the website.

Police has seized his devices. A probe is underway, they said.