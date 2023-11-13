Bengaluru Man Arrested For Morphing Pics Of Girl After She Rejected His Proposal

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading morphed pictures of a college student and her female friends on a social media platform after she spurned his love proposal at Khanapur in this district, police said on Monday.

The accused, working with a private firm in Bengaluru, had been chasing the girl who also hailed from his hometown for some time. He proposed to her but she turned it down. He even tried to approach her through her female friends, but she kept rejecting his overtures, they said. So, when didn't have his way, he threatened her saying, "I will take revenge on you," police said.

"To take revenge and exert pressure on her, the accused took photos of the victim from her social media account and morphed them. He morphed her face with nude images of models using Photoshop. He then created a fake social media account in her name and shared these morphed images," a senior police officer said. The accused used the same technique to threaten two of her female friends, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Belagavi), Bheemashankar Guled, said that based on the complaint received from the victim, a case was registered and the accused arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)