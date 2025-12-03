Man Arrested For Laundering Rs 78 Crore In Rs 3,500-Crore Andhra Liquor Scam

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the massive Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has arrested Anil Chokhara, a bullion (gold/silver) trader from Mumbai.

Chokhara, who is listed as A49 in the case, allegedly helped launder nearly Rs 78 crore in illegal money stemming from the scam.

Investigators found that the money was allegedly 'cleaned' through 35 fake companies and bogus deals involving gold and silver.

The SIT claims Chokhara's arrest is a significant step because it establishes a direct money link between the scam's illegal profits and the main accused, Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy (A1) and Muppidi Avinash Reddy (A7).

Chokhara, who was already facing charges in other financial fraud cases, is now in police custody for questioning.

Investigators believe his cooperation will help reveal the final political figures who benefited from the scam, which first surfaced during the previous YSRCP government's tenure.

The SIT has named YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy, Retired IAS Officer and Former Secretary to ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Dhanunjaya Reddy (A31), Former OSD to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Krishna Mohan Reddy (A32), YSRCP Ex MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and others accused in the case. Many of the accused, including high-profile politicians and aides of YS Jagan, were granted bail or are still in custody.