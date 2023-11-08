Man Arrested For Instigating Elephant By Pulling Its Tail In Odisha

The tusker was moving around near Kulad when it was chased by locals. (Representational)

The forest department has arrested a 24-year-old man for instigating a wild elephant to attack people by pulling its tail while chasing it in Odisha's Angul district, an official said.

The man, identified as Dinesh Sahoo, a resident of Kulad village in Talcher Forest Range, was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The tusker was moving around near Kulad when it was chased by locals, including Sahoo, on Sunday. While chasing the pachyderm, the accused had pulled its tail, instigating it to charge towards the humans, he said.

"We have zero tolerance... either elephant will trample you or our laws (will)," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Susant Nanda posted on X.

Mr Nanda said anyone providing information on such incidents will be suitably rewarded.

According to the law, anyone found guilty of teasing wild animals are liable to punishment of three to seven years of imprisonment.

