Man Arrested For Derogatory Remarks Against Mamata Banerjee

A Bengal Police team arrested Tushar Sharma of Kulai area in Dhalai district on October 6 for the alleged derogatory remarks against Mamata Banerjee.

All India | | Updated: October 09, 2018 15:02 IST
The accused made derogatory comments on social media.

Ambassa (Tripura): 

A man was arrested in Tripura's Dhalai district for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, a police officer said on Tuesday.

A Bengal Police team arrested Tushar Sharma of Kulai area in Dhalai district on October 6 for the alleged derogatory remarks against Ms Banerjee, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ambassa, Asish Das Gupta said.

The accused was produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Ambassa. The West Bengal Police sought his transit remand.

However, the the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the request of the Bengal Police as the arrested person was sick and ordered for his admission in a hospital.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered that the accused be produced before it on Wednesday.

A West Bengal Police team camping in Tripura said it will again appeal for the transit remand of the accused in the court on Wednesday.

