Man Arrested At Srinagar Airport For Shouting 'Flight Has Been Hijacked'

The passenger was handed over to the police at the airport for questioning (Representational)

An airline passenger was today detained at Srinagar airport after he, at the time of landing of the aircraft, allegedly shouted that the flight had been hijacked, an official said.

Lakhvinder Singh, a resident of Punjab, was handed over to police by the airport authorities after the crew of the Indigo's Chandigarh-Srinagar flight complained about the passenger, an official of the airport said.

The crew complained that at the time of landing of the aircraft here, the passenger said the flight had been hijacked, the official said.

