Man Arrested At Delhi Airport With 1 kg Gold Worth Rs 31 Lakh In Rectum The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok with gold at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Officials say the accused admitted that he had smuggled 3 kilograms in the past. (file) New Delhi: A man was arrested at the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle about one kilogram gold in the country by hiding it in his rectum.



The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Wednesday.



"A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 998 grams of gold, equivalent to Rs 31.04 lakh, which the passenger had concealed inside his rectum," a statement issued by the customs department today said.



During questioning, the passenger admitted that he had smuggled three kilograms gold valued at approximately Rs 93.32 lakh during his past visits, it said.



"Thus, the passengers has been involved in illegal clearance of gold collectively weighing 3.9 kg, valued at approximately Rs 1.2 crore," the customs department said, adding the accused has been arrested and the gold seized.



