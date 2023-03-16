Man Arrested After Viral Photograph Shows Dog Being Dragged In Tripura

Police sources said they arrested 45-year-old Subrata Nama.

A driver has been arrested in an animal cruelty case after he allegedly tied a dog to the rear of a vehicle and dragged it through the roads in Tripura. The dog died after the horrifying act.

A heart-rending photograph of the dog being dragged on the national highway stretch between Agartala and Sabroom in south Tripura had evoked strong reactions on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday.

Police sources said they arrested 45-year-old Subrata Nama following a complaint by a local dental surgeon. He has been charged under IPC sections relating to animal cruelty and also under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was produced in a local court, which granted him bail.

The Tripura incident is yet another horrible addition to a rising trend of animal cruelty.

In January this year, a dog was chained to a bike and dragged through the road in Bihar's Gaya.

A shocking case of animal cruelty was reported in Delhi's Dwarka in December, when two stray puppies were strangled to death and their carcasses hanged at a vacant plot.

A Facebook post said the three-month-old puppies were killed when their mother was taken away for sterilisation.