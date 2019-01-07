Man Allegedly Kills Family, Commits Suicide In Haryana

A case of murder was registered against the man and further investigation is on.

A 32-year-old man Monday allegedly killed his wife and two children before committing suicide in Haryana's Rohtak district, the police said.

Sandeep was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Bahu Akbarpur village, while his 26-year-old wife, son and daughter, who had been strangled to death, were found from another room, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar, Manjeet said before taking the extreme step, Sandeep had called his brother to his house to accompany him for a medical checkup.

"When the deceased's brother arrived at the house, he found the bodies and informed the neighbours who contacted the police," the officer said, adding that a case of murder was registered against Sandeep.

Further investigations are on, he added.