Man Accused Of Raping Minor Girl Who Gave Birth To Stillborn Arrested In UP

Police here on Wednesday arrested the 57-year-man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who recently gave birth to a stillborn, officials said.

Sagar Verma alias Ram Sagar was caught from the Mihirpurwa bus stop here today, Additional SP (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

The girl was allegedly raped by Verma in a village in Bahraich district and her parents came to know about the incident seven months into the pregnancy, Murtiha Station House Officer Amitendra Singh told PTI.

The minor gave birth to the stillborn on Friday, according to police.

The girl's sister lodged a complaint against the accused on Saturday, after she got to know about the incident during a visit to her parents' home, they added.

A case was registered in this regard under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the stillborn was exhumed from the grave on Sunday following orders from the district magistrate, the police said.

The body was buried by the family fearing public shame, they said.

