Man Accused Of Rape, Murder Killed By Mob After Escaping From Assam Court

A 45-year-old man who was accused of rape and murder was killed by a mob in Assam's Lakhimpur on Thursday after he escaped from the court on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Gerjai Barua alias Raju Barua, along with two other accused escaped from the washroom of Dhakuakhana Judicial Magistrate's court two days ago and the police were on the lookout to arrest them again.

The police said Barua had a criminal record, and was hiding near a stream in Kilakili village in the Ghilamar police station area.

Some locals caught him and informed the police. The cops reached the spot in some time due to inaccessibility, but by the time they arrived, many villagers had gathered and they started beating Barua, and he was found to be severely injured.

A police official said two cops were injured while they were trying to rescue the man from the mob.

He was taken to a civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official added.

In January, he had escaped from the Covid ward of a hospital in North Lakhimpur in Assam but was arrested later. He was also injured in an encounter last year in September.

The man has dozens of cases registered against him related to theft, dacoity, rape, and murder, in different police stations during the last 15 years.