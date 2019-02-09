Man Accused Of Molestation Jumps Off Police Station Roof, Dies

Mr Singh said police personnel has been deployed in the area to diffuse the tension prevailing.

A man accused of eve-teasing and molestation allegedly jumped to death this afternoon from the roof of Hazira police station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said.

Nandu Batham (23) was accused of eve-teasing and molestation by a woman living in Ladhedi area and was brought to Hazira police station, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aman Singh said.

On the insistence of the woman, when the officials there were registering an FIR, Batham ran towards the roof and jumped off, the ASP said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. Mr Singh said police personnel has been deployed in the area to diffuse the tension prevailing there.

He said a probe is underway and the deceased's post mortem report is awaited.