Man Accused In Aurangabad Communal Clash Flees From Police Custody The person who fled from police custody on Thursday, has been associated with taking out Ram Navami processions over the years, police said.

The man was one of the 150 people arrested allegedly for rioting (Representational) Aurangabad, Bihar: A person who was arrested on charges of being involved in communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession in Bihar's Aurangabad earlier this week, has escaped from police custody, a senior police officer said.



The person who fled from police custody on Thursday, has been associated with taking out Ram Navami processions over the years, Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said.



He was one of the 150 people arrested allegedly for rioting.



"A fresh FIR has been lodged against him for escaping from police custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest which will be pasted on his house. If he does not surrender within the given time, his property will be attached," the SP said.



The Congress criticised the Nitish Kumar government for the incident.



"This is yet another incident of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being helpless in the face of rising dominance of the BJP-RSS over the state's administrative machinery," Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee acting president Kaukab Qadri said.



How is it possible that a person accused of rioting, walked out of police custody and the officials could know it a day later, after it was reported in the media, he asked.



The BJP would continue with its agenda but the chief minister's reputation is at stake now, said Mr Qadri, who had met Governor Satya Pal Mallik earlier this week and submitted a memorandum on the Aurangabad riots.



Communal violence broke out in Aurangabad during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday after stones were pelted on a religious procession from where provocative slogans were allegedly raised.



Vandalism and arson had taken place thereafter, forcing the administration to clamp prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the town.



