Man, 80, Kills Himself By Lighting His Own Pyre In Maharashtra

An 80-year-old man is suspected to have ended his life by lighting his own pyre in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said.

The incident took place at a village in Kuhi tehsil on Monday.

The man, who died, was identified as Atmaram Motiram Thawkar.

Mr Thawkar belonged to an affluent family and was a follower of the Warkari sect, said a local police official.

Mr Thawkar had undergone a trachea surgery in 2006 but had not been cured completely, according to his family.

As per the initial probe, he performed puja at a village temple, collected firewood and made a pyre in a field. His half-burnt body was found later.

