Man, 73, Rapes 6-Year-Old Girl Near Mumbai, Arrested: Police

Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 73-year-old man for allegedly raping the six-year-old daughter of his neighbour, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sultan Bandagisaheb Atnur, wooed the girl under some pretext to his house on September 14 afternoon. He stuffed her mouth with a handkerchief, tied her hands with a rope, and raped her, the official said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Atnur was arrested under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

