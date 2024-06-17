Man, 70, Loses Rs 2.08 Crore In Share Trading Fraud Near Mumbai: Cops

A 70-year-old man from Kolshet in Thane city lost Rs 2.08 crore after online fraudsters lured him into share trading and promised high returns, a police official said on Monday.

Between April and June this year, the man was contacted via Whatsapp by the accused who gave him links to download and bank accounts to transfer money into as part of a share trading scheme, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

"He approached police after he did not get any return on his investments and the accused started avoiding his calls etc. We have named three Whatsapp groups and two admins identified as Ravi Singh and Aamin in the FIR registered on Sunday. No one has been arrested as yet in the case," he said.

