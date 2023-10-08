Man, 55, Dies After Roof Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In UP

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. (Representational)

A 55-year-old worker died while his son was injured when the roof of a building under construction caved in on Sunday, police said here.

Local Shahapur police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said Abdul Rehman died on the spot and his son Shahid was undergoing treatment.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)