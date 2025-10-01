Man, 50, Killed In Front Of Family Over Property Dispute In Jharkhand: Cops

A 50-year-old man returning home along with his family from a Durga Puja fair was fatally attacked allegedly by three persons over a long-standing land feud in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Victim Baidhar Pradhan, a resident of Kolaidih village under the Kuchai block of the district, was returning home with his wife and 19-year-old son on Tuesday evening on a motorcycle when the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon near Supaisai village within the Kharswan police station limits, the officer added.

Baidhar was killed on the spot, whereas his wife and son sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

Officer-in-charge of Kharswan police station Gaurav Kumar said the accused have been identified and would be arrested soon.

The police officer said the victim and the prime accused were relatives, and they both had been to jail in a murder case in 2005.

The murder took place over a long-standing land dispute, he added.

Police have recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order in view of the prevailing tension.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)