Man, 44, Arrested For Passing Lewd Remarks At Thane Schoolgirl: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly passing lewd remarks at a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Talaopali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Sunday.

The Class X student was returning after writing an exam on Saturday morning when the incident happened, he said.

"The 44-year-old accused works in a showroom and was pinned down by a civic security guard after the girl raised an alarm. He was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions," Sub Inspector Dinesh Chavan of Naupada police station said.

Incidentally, on Saturday, Thane minister Shambhuraj Desai held a meeting with police officials and discussed aspects related to the safety of women.

