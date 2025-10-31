Man, 35, Dies By Suicide In Delhi Park Over Wife's Alleged Affair

A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a park in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Friday, over apparent misgivings about his wife's extramarital relationship, police said.

The incident came to light around 8.00 am when Raj Park police station was informed about a man found hanging from a tree in Navaria Park in Mangolpuri.

According to the police, the man, Karan Chauhan (35), was married and had three children. He was employed as a sweeper on daily-wage basis and said to be a drug addict. His wife and children had left home about a week before the incident.

During the search of Chauhan's clothes, two handwritten notes were recovered, in which he purportedly blamed his wife's illicit relationship with another person as the reason for his extreme step, a senior police officer said.

"Chauhan was found hanging with a plastic rope tied to a tree branch. His feet were in the air, and two bricks were found near the spot, indicating they were used to climb before the act," the officer said.

A team of forensic experts was called for inspection and documentation of the scene. The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for medical examination, the police said.

"No external injuries were found on the body except a ligature mark around the neck," the officer added.

A postmortem examination has been conducted, and the report is awaited, he said, adding, the body has been handed over to the family for last rites and further legal proceedings are underway.

