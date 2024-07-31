Man, 22, Stabs Woman To Death For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested

Further probe is underway, say cops (Representational)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district for allegedly stabbing a young woman to death after she refused to marry him, an official said on Tuesday.

Aviraj Kharat, the accused, allegedly killed Prachi Mane (21) at Ambethan in Khed tehsil of the district on late Sunday night.

Mane had rejected Aviraj Kharat's marriage proposal earlier, the official said.

Both Mane and Aviraj Kharat hailed from Sangli.

"After killing her, the accused absconded. He was caught within 12 hours from Satara district on Monday," the police official said.

Aviraj Kharat was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody, and further probe was on, he added.

